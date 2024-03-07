The City of Nanaimo says residents should not be concerned if they experience some discoloration in their drinking water starting Sunday.

The city is slated to begin flushing the water mains starting Mar. 10 and they add residents could see short periods of low pressure and discoloration but assure everyone it doesn’t pose a health hazard.

General manager of public works and engineering Bill Sims says flushing the lines is a mandatory process to mitigate any health concerns.

“We are committed to ensuring the continuous delivery of safe and clean water to Nanaimo,” he says. “This program removes any sediment that can build up over time, ensuring the highest quality of drinking water.”

The city adds if resident experiences odd-coloured water they should run their cold water, instead of their hot water, to reduce energy usage and avoid trapping the sediment in their hot water tank.