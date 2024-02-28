A lot of rain is forecasted for tonight on parts of Vancouver Island.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, two rainfall warnings are in effect today between Nanoose Bay and Fanny Bay, and the Malahat Highway.

For the eastern part of the island, rain could go up to 50 millimeters, with possible flooding in local low-lying areas.

While 50 millimeters is also expected for the highway, the warning says there are threats of water pooling and low visibility because of the rain.

Other hazards include potentially strong wind gusts this afternoon.

They encourage you to turn on your lights and keep a safe distance while driving if visibility is low.

For the Malahat you should watch out for washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts.