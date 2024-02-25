Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help as they begin the search for a driver in a fatal hit and ran an elderly woman.

According to police, they received the call just before 9:00 pm on Saturday of an elderly woman who was hit and lying on the side of the road in the 2800 block of Cedar Road. The area was closed for several hours. Bystanders were performing first aid, before emergency health services responded and took over.

According to Reserve Constable Gary O’Brien, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

“B.C. Coroner service attended as well and confirmed her death,” said O’Brien.

“Based on the evidence and speaking to witnesses, at this point we are treating this as a hit-and-run criminal code where the driver and vehicle failed to stop and render assistance to the individual.”

He says they are looking for both dash-cam footage of anybody who may have been in the area and saw the victim, and anyone who has seen a vehicle that may have sustained recent damage.

If you have any information that might help in the search, you are asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.