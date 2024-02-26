Drivers in Nanoose Bay, be aware there may be some delays because of construction this week.

There may also be some water disruptions for residents.

The regional district of Nanaimo is constructing a pressure-reducing valve chamber at the southwest end of Andover Road in Nanoose Bay. Only one lane will be open on the road, with work set to be done during daylight hours.

The district says you can also expect water service to be temporarily interrupted while the chamber is connected to the current watermain.

Alerts about these interruptions will be sent before they start.

The project is set to run From February 26 to March 30.