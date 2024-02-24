The pickup truck of a missing person has been found by Oceanside RCMP.

On Friday, police found a grey 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup truck on a logging road 20 kilometers south of Highway 19 and Northwest Bay logging road.

It was found in a ditch 15 meters away from the road.

They believe the truck was driven by Sara Sherry who was last seen in Nanoose Bay on February 15.

Sergeant Shane Worth says Arrowsmith search and rescue and partners have been actively searching for Sara.

“The area where the truck was located is a popular weekend destination for back country enthusiasts and search crews are actively searching the area through day and night,” said Worth.

“We are asking for those out there this weekend to be on the lookout for Sara. Arrowsmith Search and Rescue and civilian air search and rescue will be in the area throughout this weekend searching for Sara.”

If you see Sara or have any info on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Oceanside RCMP at 250-947-6537.