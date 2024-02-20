Two new ministers have been appointed by Premier David Eby.

In an announcement this morning, Eby officially appointed Lisa Beare and George Chow as Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills and Minister of Citizens’ Services respectively.

Lisa is taking the role after former minister Selina Robinson stepped down following controversial comments about Palestine. Prior to this new job, Beare was the minister of tourism, arts, and culture.

Chow was the Minister of State for trade, where Eby says both him and Beare have a lot of experience.

“In these new roles they will both be dedicated to supporting people,” said Eby.

- Advertisement -

Along with Beare and chow, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca Ravi Parmar has been appointed Parliamentary Secretary for International Credentials.

Eby hopes that these new ministers will help communities through anti-racism initiatives and closing the skills gap for employers.