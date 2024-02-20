A three-year collective agreement between the City of Parksville and CUPE 401 is now in effect after it was ratified earlier this month.

According to the city the three-year agreement will cover unionized employees until Dec. 31, 2025, and will affect all unionized city workers.

The two parties reached the agreement, which would give employees two pay increases of four per cent from 2023 to 2024, and an additional 3.5 per cent on Jan. 1, 2025.

The union and city reached the agreement on Jan. 26, and it was ratified by CUPE members on Feb. 7 and approval from council was given on Feb. 12.