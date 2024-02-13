A new project aimed at wildfire resilience is kicking off this winter on the Sunshine Coast.

The Sunshine Coast Natural Resource District Project will be doing fuel management treatment in several units, totaling up to 22.5 hectares near Cranberry Lake.

According to the Ministry of Forests, the goal is by removing excess fuel, it would lower the number of wildfires, its severity and spread, and give crews better access to respond to potential wildfires.

Along with removing the fuel, the ministry says a shaded fuel break will also be developed to reduce flame lengths and the spread of them in communities.

As part of the work trees, heavy undergrowth, and prune lower branches of trees will be removed by crews for up to 2 meters.

They say the work will run from February 2024 to March 2025.