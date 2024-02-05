Nanaimo RCMP says a 22-year-old man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed near Port Place Mall.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, and they say the victim was found at the back door of the casino where he received first aid care from employees of the casino.

RCMP say they were able to obtain some security footage of the incident, but the low quality makes identifying any particulars difficult.

Reserve constable Gary O’Briens says businesses can expect increased police patrols while the investigation is being conducted.

“At this time, the investigation is in the very early stages,” he says. “Over the next several days, police will be canvassing the downtown core for CCTV footage and looking for potential witnesses.”

- Advertisement -

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.