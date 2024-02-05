The GoByBike event is coming back to Nanaimo and the city says they are encouraging everyone to take part to help reduce CO2 emissions.

GoByBike will be held from Feb. 5 to 9 with celebration stations set up, and the city says those who enter have the chance to win prizes if they participate by stopping at various locations.

In a media release, the City of Nanaimo says the event has been sponsored by several venues to give riders the chance to win an abundance of prizes, even including a trip to Sicily.

Mayor Leonard Krog says when residents reduce their emissions everyone wins.

“Cycling is good for you, good for the environment, and for our city,” he says. “So please come out and participate.”

- Advertisement -

The city plans to wrap up the event on Feb. 9 at the Beban Park Breezeway, with a 7 to 9 kilometre loop from Beban, along the E&N trail and through the neighborhoods then returning to the celebration station for refreshments.

For more info, or to register visit the city’s website.