Construction is underway on Sechelt Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED).

The plans are to add a new mental health assessment room and triage space for increased privacy, as well as a room for patients with larger families. Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) says it supports their commitment to creating culturally safe spaces for Indigenous patients and clients. Alongside that, they’re adding a new waiting area, improved sightlines, new treatment chairs, and a stretcher.

The health authority hopes these upgrades will improve patient care, safety and privacy.

The Emergency Department will remain fully operational during construction, which is expected to be complete by this spring.

“Plans are in place to ensure the least amount of disruption for patients and staff in the ED,” says VCH. “Depending on care requirements and ED volume, patients may receive emergency medical care in the mobile medical unit located onsite.”

The Sechelt Hospital has been on its current site since 1962 and renovated several times.