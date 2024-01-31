Expect a drop in water pressure, as workers will be repairing high-pressure pumps next week.

The City of Parksville says these repairs will be done at the Springwood pump station. Because of the work, those living in Hamilton Avenue, Trill Drive, Maple Glen area, Chestnut Street, Lodgepole Drive area, and all areas west of Pym Street from Hirst to Temple will see a drop in water pressure.

This drop will affect daily water use, so the city asks you to restrict water use while work is being done.

Ways you can restrict use include limiting outdoor washing of vehicles and driveways, limiting the use of laundry, and household water consumption.

The work will run on February 7 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.