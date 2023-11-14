The City of Nanaimo says although the alternative approval results for the Operations Centre are promising, the bylaw still needs to be adopted by council.

According to the results published by the city there are roughly 77,990 eligible voters who could have cast their ballot during the AAP process, and a 10 per cent vote against the project was needed to make council reconsider the operations centre.

During the process, which concluded Nov. 3, a total of 3,035 votes were accumulated which put the final vote at 3.8 per cent leaving the city open to obtain $48.5 million for the new operations centre, but according to the city’s legislative services, nothing is finalized until the city adopts the bylaw on Nov. 20.

The project will be done in four phases to replace the current building on Prideaux St. And will cost approximately $163.5 million when it is completed.