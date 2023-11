STARLY AND PEMA! Are bonded pair of ladies looking for a home! They both had kittens recently and are back from foster care! Affectionate cats with really neat coloring that didnt come through super well on the video, but they have this nice orange oe light brown color through the grey and black. They are three (3) years old and were originally from the coast, lets find them a home!

To see Pema and Starly and all animals up for adoption in BC head to www.spca.bc.ca