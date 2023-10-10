A committee with student representation has been formed by Nanaimo Ladysmith Public School board to improve student engagement and learn about concerns with key topics.

SD68 executive director of communications Dale Burgos says the committee is a sub-committee of the board of education. Burgos says it has diverse representation to cover a variety of topics throughout the school year.

He adds having students play a part in their education is an important part of addressing future concerns and allows for growth from both the students and district.

“There are a lot of discussions at these sessions, and really good feedback from our students,” he says. “We find our students do provide a lot of really key messages, and takeaways, that we can enact very quickly.”

Burgos says an important aspect is to allow representatives from schools across the district to meet and bring ideas forward. However, he emphasizes the students’ role on the committee is not the same as a student trustee.

“It is very similar to a trustee, but there is a more technical process involved for trustee,” Burgos says. “We have had very similar roles in other committees, but this is a student voice to the board.”

According to the district, the board consists of two trustees, students from secondary schools, and partner groups from the Nanaimo District Teachers Association along with two student representatives from Wellington Secondary School, and Ladysmith Secondary.