BC Ferries says they have changed some of their leadership team and portfolios to align with customers’ needs and future planning in order to provide a safe, affordable, and reliable ferry service.

President and CEO Nicholas Jimenez announced the changes today stating changes in the company should reflect the long-term goal of how BC Ferries serves the community and how it promotes safe transportation.

“From how we staff our business, to ensuring vessel reliability, maintaining our terminals, communicating with our customers, and strengthening our technology, the company will remain focused on delivering the safest and best experience to customers up and down the coast.”

According to BC Ferries, changes have been made to accommodate three new operations divisions, a new strategy and planning division, a new division for public and safety as well as stand-alone division for public affairs and marketing.

They say the changes stem from the retirements of BC Ferries long-serving Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience.

Changes are expected to take place on Oct. 16 to allow for the transition of duties, but the size of their executive team remains the same.