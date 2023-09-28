Tour De Rock riders were greeted with some much-needed sunshine as they made their way into Courtenay yesterday.

While in town the tour stopped at a few schools where they were greeted by students wearing blue ribbons in honor of a police officer that was lost last week.

Rider Wes Richens says the response from the communities they’ve visited has been overwhelmingly positive. “It’s been super amazing, like people pulling over, clapping, cheering us on the highway, on the roads. The community has been amazing. The potlucks that we’ve done, they’ve been amazing, like everyone just welcomes us. It’s hard to describe. It’s so overpowering.”

Today riders start the morning with breakfast at Thrifty Foods in Courtenay before heading to Valley View Elementary and then hit the road for Qualicum Breach and Parksville.

As of today, the tour has raised $594,602. Donations can still be made on the Tour De Rock website.