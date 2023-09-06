A collision between a motorcycle and a car outside Qualicum Beach has claimed the life of a 61-year-old Port Alberni woman.

Oceanside RCMP say the crash happened Sept. 2 around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 4 and the Inland Island Highway.

Sgt. Shane Worth says they have already determined the logistics of the crash.

“The preliminary investigation has determined the car was attempting a left hand turn from westbound Memorial Avenue on to the Inland Island Highway southbound on ramp,” he says. “The motorcycle was traveling eastbound through the intersection on Memorial Avenue.”

Worth says RCMP have ruled out alcohol, but the investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Oceanside RCMP are leading the investigation with assistance from the RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service as well as the BC Coroners Service.