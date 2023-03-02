Island Health has issued a drug poisoning advisory in Campbell River and extended one already in place on the mid-Island.

They say overdoses are increasing in both Campbell River and Nanaimo and that friends, family and community members using opioids and stimulants are facing increased risk.

With the advisories issued and extended, the health authority is providing tips for safer drug use. That includes visiting the local overdose prevention service at 1330 Dogwood St. in Campbell River, and 250 Albert St. in Nanaimo.

They add carrying naloxone, using with a friend and only using one substance at a time are other techniques for safer use.

If someone overdoses, Island Health asks you to call 911 and stay with them, give naloxone and one breath every five seconds.

- Advertisement -

More information for safer drug use tips can be found on Island Health’s website.