Highway 19 will be getting some maintenance this week, following a recent crash.

According to Drive BC, the construction is planned for Comox Logging Road, two kilometres north of Cumberland.

These repairs come as a crash occurred early yesterday morning on the highway, that saw the driver of a semi-truck be transported to the hospital.

As a result, the left lane will be closed, with DriveBC advising residents to watch for traffic control personnel, and to reduce the speed due to Barrier repairs.

The construction is set for Thursday from 9 a.m.. to 2 p.m.