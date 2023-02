Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

28-year-old Kyneasha Lucas is a 5’5 indigenous woman with long brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. She has not been heard from since yesterday.

Around midnight on Monday, RCMP were informed she suffered a serious injury, however she could not be located at the Nanaimo Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP on their non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2023-5933.