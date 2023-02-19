Family day celebrations hit the Nanaimo area tomorrow.

In the Harbour City, there will be a series of festivities at Oliver Woods Community Centre.

That includes things like an obstacle course, drop-in sports, a story walk, and a scavenger hunt. The Oliver Woods event will be from 9 until 3. More information on that can be found on the Nanaimo website.

In other places, Member of Parliament Lisa Marie Barron is hosting a free skate at Frank Crane Arena starting just after 1 pm.

There’s also the 11th annual Family Day event happening at the Coombs fairgrounds. That will have displays and booths from a bunch of local groups along with games, crafts, and other activities. That one also starts at 1 pm.