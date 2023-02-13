Thanks to funding support from the Island Coastal Economic Trust, the Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations (KCFN) has purchased a floating resort lodge.

The lodge was acquired from the Vancouver Island Forest and Marine Group. The Nation had been leasing it since the Walters Cove Resort closed in 2020.

KCFN Chief Administrative Officer Cynthia Blackstone says that the lodge brings a lot of benefits to the Nations in Kyuquot Sound.

“The purchase of the floating lodge will allow the Nations to generate community and economic benefits from the sports-fishing sector – a significant local economic driver and large-scale seasonal employer within Kyuquot Sound,” says Blackstone.

“This acquisition also allows us the possibility to explore new eco and cultural tourism projects in the area.”

Along with helping the communities expand their tourism operations in the summer, the lodge helps in creating rental space for families, gatherings, and meetings during the shoulder seasons.

The Trust says the barge has its own kitchen, refrigeration, water, and waste system, with a total of 23 individual rooms, which includes dining, games, fitness, and laundry rooms, as well as a camp lounge, hot tub, and patio areas.

MLA for the North Island Michele Babchuk explains how tourism operators play a big part in their communities.

“Indigenous tourism operators play an important role in the North Island, from bringing in revenue and creating jobs, to encouraging tourists from across the world to come explore and experience all the exciting things that the North Island has to offer,” says Babchuk.

“I am pleased that the BC Government was able to work with Island Coastal Economic Trust to bring this exciting new project to life.”

The lodge will be located at Amos Island, where it will carry the Walters Cove Resort name.