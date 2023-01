Sunshine Coast RCMP are on the search for a missing 24-year-old man.

Kodi Lamotte is described as a “white male with short red hair, blue eyes, approximately 5-foot-10 with a slim build.” He was last heard from on January 23rd, but hasn’t been seen since January 18th.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266 and quote file 2023-511.