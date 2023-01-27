Nanaimo RCMP are seeking info regarding an individual who was found dead on the side of the road this morning.

A person who was out for a walk at Harewood Mines Road, just south of the overpass, found the deceased individual and called police.

Both lanes were closed off for several hours while investigators attended. The BC Coroners Service was contacted and attended.

RCMP have not released a description of the deceased individual.

Anyone who was in the area before 7am today who saw a person walking, or has dashcam footage, is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file #2023-3059.