Those affected by the recent drought are coming together to workshop and discuss topics related to securing additional water supply.

Representatives from the shíshálh Nation, Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD), District of Sechelt, and the Town of Gibsons met on Monday for the first workshop.

“It was our pleasure to welcome elected officials and staff into our community for the first of what we know will be productive meetings and workshops,” says hiwus Warren Paull with the shíshálh Nation. “We need to meet challenges associated with our water supply head on and ensure that this vital resource is protected for our communities and future generations.”

The workshops are meant to be part of the ongoing dialogue and meetings as local governments work collaboratively on additional water supply.

“We are in an emergency situation and figuring out how to get water now is paramount,” says Mayor John Henderson, District of Sechelt. “We must be open to using every possible water supply source and take whatever steps are necessary to deliver on this urgent need.”

SCRD staff presented the operational history of various water systems with a focus on the Chapman System. The presentation included challenges of delivering water in the area and an overview of ongoing projects.

“This meeting was organized so that all elected officials have a shared understanding of the challenges we face as a region with water supply,” says SCRD Board Chair Leonard Lee. “We are stronger together and it was great to see such broad participation from local governments at the table.”

The participants highlighted the importance of working together to secure water supply, as well as the need to reach out and educate about current water projects.

“Given the ongoing conversation around possible solutions to water supply challenges, these dialogues will be essential to ensuring we are all on the same page,” says Gibsons Mayor Silas White. “Water is a regional issue, and it is only through a truly collaborative relationship that we will find the right solution.”

More information about water supply projects is available on the SCRD’s website.