After months at the highest level of restrictions, residents on the Sunshine Coast are back to normal water usage.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District declared an end to the water restrictions yesterday, after a trip to Chapman lake revealed water flowing over the dam.

“A significant drought period, followed by freezing temperatures resulted in us being at Stage 4 for over 100-days,” says Remko Rosenboom, General Manager of Infrastructure Services. “We realize that this has been tough on our communities but unfortunately, what we have seen these past few months are the true effects of climate change which we all must prepare for in future years.”

The district says the groundwater has recharged the lake underneath a layer of snow and ice. In anticipation of further snowmelt and recent rain, the district has ended the Stage 4 restrictions.

However, new water regulations may need to be implemented at any time, and the community is cautioned to do whatever water-intensive tasks they may need to do now before the restrictions could be put back in place.

“Our main priorities for the coming months will be to resolve large leaks on private properties in the Region and to ensure that the Church Road Well Field is brought online as soon as possible,” says Rosenboom. “We have lots of work ahead of us with a new appreciation of just how quickly circumstances that are completely out of our control can result in such drastic changes to our water supply situation.”

The Emergency Operations Centre activated in September of this year will continue to be active to allow for responses to any water supply challenges later this winter.