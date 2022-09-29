To commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, all municipal offices will be closed in Sechelt.

Sechelt residents are encouraged to take part in local events instead.

The Regional District of Nanaimo will also be closing its offices, pausing landfill operations, and closing recreation facilities for the day.

Flags will be at half-mast at the administration building, as well as recreation facilities. Orange ribbons will be tied to RDN transit bus mirrors. The bus will run its regular Friday route.

There will be two free shuttle buses running from 9am to 5pm between the Woodgrove Exchange and the Nanaimo Aquatic Center, and between the Nanaimo Aquatic Center and the Snuneymuxw First Nation Gas Bar on MacMillan Road. The RDN says it will help residents get to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events in Nanaimo.

The Hope for Wellness Help Line is available 24/7 for all Indigenous peoples across Canada, and offers crisis intervention as well as counseling.

The toll-free number is 1-855-242-3310. Alternatively, one can connect to the online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

Those hoping to learn more about the day, take part in in-person or virtual events, and learn about the history of residential schools are encouraged to visit the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation’s website.