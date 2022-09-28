The Sunshine Coast Highway near Egmont will be closed for a while.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a ‘suspicious vehicle fire’ on the Sunshine Coast today.

At around 1:15am today, Sunshine Coast RCMP received a report from Egmont Fire to attend the 15500 block of Sunshine Coast Highway.

First responders attended, and after the fire was extinguished, human remains were located in the vehicle.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time. Traffic on Highway 101 continues to be open.

More details will be released by the IHIT Media Relations Officer as they become available.