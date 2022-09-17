A tentative framework agreement covering around 40,000 unionized B.C. school support staff has been reached.

It’s between the BC Public School Employers’ Association and the K-12 Presidents’ Council.

The agreement covers workers in a variety of jobs including education assistants, custodians, trades and maintenance workers, Indigenous support workers and people working in clerical, accounting and information technology positions.

The government says the negotiations under the “Shared Recovery Mandate” support priorities to improve public services. They say this includes the healthcare system.

The framework agreement represents one part of the local agreements for support staff. The government says negotiations at the district level will get underway.

More than 500,000 people work across the provincial public sector in the core public service. Around 393,000 are unionized employees, according to the province.