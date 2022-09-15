UPDATE: Oceanside RCMP say they have found Ottavio Cutillo deceased. RCMP say they do not believe that criminality was involved in the man’s sudden death.

This is following making contact with the driver of the 2017 Chevy Silverado. Police thanked the public for their help in locating the driver.

——————

ORIGINAL STORY

The investigation into a missing 60-year-old man has police asking questions.

Oceanside RCMP believe that Ottavio Cutillo was picked up by a man after his vehicle broke down near the old train station on the Alberni Highway in Parksville.

The vehicle is a white 2017 Chevy Silverado and the pickup was last Saturday night. The truck has an Ontario license plate, numbered BR

63762.

Sgt Shane Worth says, “Attempts to contact the registered owner of the Chevrolet Silverado have not been successful and we are asking the owner of the pickup truck to contact police so investigators can speak with him.”

Cutillo was reported missing on Monday and police are very concerned for his health and safety. He is as seen in the picture above, standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing around 210 pounds. Police describe him as stocky and clean shaven with short cropped salt and pepper hair and is missing some teeth.

They say he usually wears dark clothes and is unsteady on his feet but frequents local walking beaches in Parksville and Qualicum Beach. Police believe he may still be in the Oceanside area.

Any information should be directed to Oceanside RCMP’s non-emergency line. Their office number is 250-248-6111.