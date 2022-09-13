Flights to Edmonton will be returning to the Nanaimo Airport.

Service will return on October 30th, with flights running three times a week, on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays.

“We’re very pleased that our close working relationships with our airline partners continue to expand the travelling choices for the communities we serve,” says Nanaimo Airport President/CEO Dave Devana. “Service to Edmonton has been a popular request among our customers. WestJet recognizes the potential and is showing confidence in our airport, and our regional economy, by investing in this route.”

A five year capital plan is plotted for the airport, hoping to bring in more workers.

“Our investments help ensure we can meet the demand for air travel for the next generation,” says Devana. “We’re already seeing a recovery as the country rebounds from the pandemic and travel restrictions.”

The service will be run by Westjet.

“Restoring direct service between Edmonton and Nanaimo is another positive step in the rebuild of our network as we solidify WestJet as the reliable, friendly and affordable airline we are known to be,” says John Weatherill, WestJet executive vice-president and chief commercial officer.

The Edmonton airport offers a lot more out-of-country flights than the Nanaimo airport is able to, allowing residents to reach global destinations easier.