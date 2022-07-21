- Advertisement -

If you know anything about the Laguna Way shooter, Nanaimo’s RCMP wants to hear from you.

An early evening shooting in a north end Nanaimo neighborhood on July 7th sent an adult man to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the shooting resulted from a dispute between the suspect and a resident in the home, and culminated with the suspect shooting the victim in the leg.

A picture of the suspect walking up the victim’s driveway was captured and released by RCMP.

The RCMP are also searching for the identity of an additional suspect, who was not captured on security cameras. They were known to be driving an older model white Honda Accord as the getaway vehicle.

- Advertisement -

Police do not believe there is any wider risk to the public. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line and quote file # 2022-23386.