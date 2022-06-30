- Advertisement -

As pandemic restrictions end, there is no shortage of things to do for Canada Day this year across Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

In Nanaimo, for the first time in a few years, there will be a celebration in Maffeo Sutton Park. Activities will be running from 11 am until 3 pm.

There are two stages of performances planned, with community vendors, interactive booths, roving entertainers, and bouncy castles.

If you’re concerned about where to park the Mayor recommends trying out the bike valet or shuttle from Vancouver Island University or Woodgrove Mall, which are both free for the occasion.

And on the Sunshine Coast, the district of Sechelt is holding a day of activities kicking off at 8 am and running through 3 pm.

The headlines are a parade and orange shirt walk at 10:30 through the downtown area, ending at Hackett Park, where they’ll be holding the grand opening for the park’s new stage.

The park will have a similar celebration to Nanaimo with vendors bouncy castles, a dunk tank and more, from noon until 3.

If you’re up for a bit of a drive on the Island, celebrations are taking place in each Victoria and the Cowichan Valley this year.

The Capital sees an afternoon of performances in the inner harbour until fireworks kick off at 10:20 pm. They’ll have a “flavours of the world” food court of food trucks set up, and a multicultural street market as well.

In the Cowichan Valley, the BC Forest Discovery Centre is hosting a weekend of activities from 10 am until 4:30 pm on Friday through Sunday. Cost is $5 per person for entry.

The Chemainus Business Improvement Association is also holding a day of events tomorrow at Waterwheel Park with music, food, and more activities.