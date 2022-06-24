- Advertisement -

After a two years hiatus, the night market has returned to Nanaimo’s Commercial Street.

Every Thursday until September, vendors will line Commercial Street with stalls of clothes, food, soaps, and other artisan goods. The market opens at 5pm and closes at 9pm.

The night market will go on for 11 more weeks. It’s the first time it’s been on since the pandemic began.

Red Shelf Decor antique dealer Steven Johns, who works at the shop on Commercial Street, says it was a great turnout.

“I think everyone on the street’s having a good time,” said Johns, “and it’s not just about sales tonight. It’s about exposure and showing people Nanaimo’s super fun. Yeah, I think it’s pretty busy!”

Well over hundreds of people attended the market, most without masks.

Deborah Macintyre, retiree and owner of Deb’s Dangly Bits, who hasn’t been able to set up her stall for the past two years, said people were probably happy just to be able to be at the market again.

“I mean, we all still worry about COVID of course,” said Macintyre, “but it’s been a long two years without the market, so it’s very special to be back.”

Both vendors agreed the night market starting up again was great for local businesses and people who do markets for a living.

The market included live music and a rock wall.