NANAIMO, B.C.— A man is in police custody after a fatal incident reported around 10 p.m Monday night in south Nanaimo.

RCMP report they arrived to find a deceased woman. Shortly afterwards, a male suspect was arrested without incident.

“At this time, investigators do not believe there is any further risk to the public”, said Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien. “The suspect was initially arrested for murder however at this time, no charges have formally been laid.”