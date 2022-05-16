- Advertisement -

A storehouse caught fire in the south end of Nanaimo this afternoon.

Fire services arrived at the corner of Haliburton and Robins around 12pm. After about an hour on scene, packed up.

The captain on site says they don’t have much of an idea of what caused the fire, as by the time they arrived, the wall was smoking.

Four firetrucks arrived to put out the fire and remove burnt sections of the wall. No one was inside of the building, though paramedics attended.

An update will be made available tomorrow, when investigators arrive to figure out what caused the fire.

A neighbor who lives across the street from the building stated the storehouse is for a company that sells snack and soda vending machines.

In the meantime, the captain says the hole will be boarded up.