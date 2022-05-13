- Advertisement -

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for information into an assault and robbery downtown.

A 71-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed on March 22 at around 5:30 p.m. in the 100-block of Commercial Street, according to Nanaimo RCMP. Officers say the woman had been at a casino early in the day.

After leaving the casino, the woman was surrounded by three or four masked men, according to police. They say she had her arms pinned and was then pushed to the ground, striking the sidewalk with the left side of her face leaving bruises.

One of the men took an envelope of cash out of her coat pocket, according to police. They left the scene in an unknown direction.

The woman believes she was targeted because she withdrew cash from a nearby TD Bank and an ATM inside the casino.

Police say the woman was hesitant to report the incident.

“The victim was embarrassed and left traumatized and bruised by her ordeal,” said Cst. Gary O’Brien of Nanaimo RCMP. “She also realizes that she will most likely not be able to recoup her losses but she would like to hold this group of men accountable for their actions.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2022-9835.