- Advertisement -

Residents can bring all of their confidential documents to be shredded at an event at the Wembley Mall in Parksville.

It’s being held by Oceanside RCMP, Oceanside Community Safety, and BEST Shredding.

The cost for shredding is a donation with proceeds going to Oceanside Community Safety’s programs. Those programs include things like Block Watch, Traffic Watch, and free safety seminars.

“This is a great opportunity for people to bring in all of those old files, papers, and receipts they have been holding on to over the last couple of years and be assured they are disposed of securely,” says Sgt. Shane Worth.