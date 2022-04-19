- Advertisement -

Some Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast economic development organizations are working on an initiative to help businesses be innovative and reduce emissions and waste.

The Vancouver Island Coast Economic Developers Association (VICEDA) is teaming up with a dozen large and mid-size centres and Indigenous and rural communities to deliver the project.

The initiative will feature webinars, workshops and case studies.

The project is receiving $42,000 in funding from Island Coastal Economic Trust’s DIVERSIFY Capital and Innovation program.

The initiative will aim to assist manufacturing, forestry construction, tourism and agriculture businesses with 25 to 200 employees.

“This project is the first of its kind in British Columbia to offer in depth circular supports and solutions to established businesses,” said Aaron Stone, Island Coastal Economic Trust board chair in a news release. “It aligns with federal and provincial low-carbon, zero climate pollution priorities, and enhances the region’s ability to attract talent and investment.”

A main goal of the circular approach is to reuse materials and products.

“The benefits of accelerating uptake of a circular business model are considerable, and include operating costs savings, new jobs, innovative products and services, and less pressure on our environment and waste management infrastructure,” said Barry O’Riordan, vice-president of VICEDA. “An additional outcome of this model is lower operating and maintenance costs over time.”