RCMP are investigating a spiked tree in the Fairy Creek Watershed.

Police were alerted to the tree by security employees who found around 30 metal spikes driven through the trunk of a fallen old growth tree and dragged to another area from where it had been cut near the Granite Mainline Forest Service Road.

RCMP believe it was intentionally placed to hinder forestry workers from safely conducting operations.

Also in the tree was a PVC pipe, which they believe was used as a “sleeping dragon” which is a way that protesters commonly secure themselves to a tree.

Chief Superintendent John Brewer says this is not only illegal, but extremely dangerous.

“We wish to remind everyone that peaceful protest can take place without a risk of harming others,” says Brewer. “In return, criminal acts such as these will not be tolerated and perpetrators will be arrested and prosecuted according to our Canadian laws.”