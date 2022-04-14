- Advertisement -

Multiple sailings between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay have been cancelled ahead of the long weekend.

Sailings have been cancelled Thursday on both the Queen of Coquitlam and Queen of Oak Bay.

Queen of Coquitlam sailings were cancelled on Sunday, April 10 and include:

7:25 a.m. departing Departure Bay

9:40 a.m. departing Horseshoe Bay

12 p.m. departing Departure Bay

5:05 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay

BC Ferries says the sailings have been cancelled because of a delay in the Queen of Surrey’s return to service after their annual refit.

Sailings were also cancelled Thursday morning after mechanical failures on the Queen of Oak Bay’s steering gear caused the ship to arrive late in the night.

Cancelled sailings include:

6:15 a.m. departing Horseshoe Bay

8:25 a.m. departing Departure Bay

10:40 a.m. departing Horseshoe Bay

1 p.m. departing Departure Bay

The ferry line adds they are expecting a very busy long weekend and are advising travellers without a booking to travel Friday evening or on Saturday.

Customers are also being urged to take the Tsawwassen ferries to Swartz Bay or Duke Point as alternative routes. They say travelling by foot is also a good option.

Customers with cancelled sailings will have their bookings cancelled and refunded, according to BC Ferries.

More information can be found on the BC Ferries website.