When one Nanaimoer won the lottery, she wanted to keep it a secret until she showed up to her sister’s place with a brand new car.

On March 16th, Barbara Randall won $500,000 playing the Extra Lotto 6/49 draw.

“It’s hard to believe,” she said, “I have always wanted to get my sister a vehicle to help her out.”

The winning ticket came from the lottery kiosk at the Nanaimo North Town Centre, and she checked if it was a winner using her BCLC app.

“I haven’t shared [the news] too much as I am going to surprise my sister with a new car,” Randall said. “My family was in the house when we found out, so we all shared the news together.”

Randall hasn’t shared what sort of car she will be getting her sister.