After a couple weeks of searching, 13 year-old Payton MacDonald has been found.

She was reported missing on March 17, after RCMP could not locate her during a wellness check requested by the Ministry of Child and Family Development.

Ladysmith RCMP announced the news early Friday morning in a short statement.

“The RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 13-year-old female youth reported missing on March 17 has been located, and she is safe and sound,” Corporal Alex Berube says. “Thanks to the media and public for your assistance.”

MacDonald’s father was arrested for breaching a court order by not sharing Payton’s location with authorities. As of yesterday, he was in police custody pending a court appearance on April 5.

