The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Ava Brown of Nanaimo, who was reported missing on Friday March 4, 2022. She was last seen in the late afternoon Friday, walking into the Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal.

Police say they believe Brown took the ferry to Nanaimo but upon arrival, may have departed the passenger drop off area with an unknown person. So far she has not been found, despite an extensive search by investigators, including reviewing video surveillance at the Departure Bay Ferry terminal. Given Brown’s age, her family and caregivers are extremely worried for her safety and well-being.

Ava Brown is Caucasian, 5 ft.6 and weighs 115 pounds. She has black hair with auburn roots, brown eyes, and the picture provided of her is recent. She was last seen wearing a cream colored beige hoody, Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, and when last seen, she was wearing her hair tied up in a bun.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Ava Brown, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-7585.