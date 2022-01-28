BC Hydro will be turning off some of the lights in Sechelt for 12 hours.

1191 people will be affected as the service works on their equipment come February 6th.

Almost the entirety of Sechelt is plotted for the blackout, from Mason Road to Wharf Avenue, and from the waterfront to Heritage Road, and Gale Avenue.

Work will be carried out starting at 7am and end at 7pm.

Additionally, a 10 hour outage will be affecting 260 people on February 7th at 8am until 6pm while work is being done on a power pole.