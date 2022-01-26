The Nanaimo RCMP is investigating 4 incidents in which porta-potties located throughout south Nanaimo were deliberately set on fire.

In a news release, the detachment says the quick response by City and Fire Rescue crews ensured that the fires did not spread and the units were not destroyed.

On Sunday January 16, 2022, four fires were reported within a four-hour window. “It appears that several were most likely started by one person and that a vehicle or other means of transport was used.” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

The fires were at these locations:

January 16th 7:22 PM 800 block of Old Victoria Road

January 16th 7:48 PM 100 block of Wharf St

January 16th 9:54 PM Bastion & Skinner (photo attached)

January 16th 11:55 PM Terminal & Victoria Crescent

Investigators have identified several people of interest, however, no direct witnesses have come forward to date and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the any of these incidents, is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.