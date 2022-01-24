The waits and congestion for the ferry to and from Gabriola Island might ease this week.

Starting tomorrow, January 25, 2021 BC Ferries will have one of the fleet’s new electric-hybrid vessels tag-team with the old Quinsam, for a trial of two-ship service.

Before the pandemic, BC Ferries intended to create new staging areas, docks and buildings on both sides of the route.

But that was put on hold when profits took a nose-dive because of Covid 19.

The existing docks have undergone some retro-fitting, and this week the crews will practice navigating with two ships.

During the trial there is no change to scheduled sailing times, but customers will have additional sailing opportunities throughout the day.

Full-time, two-ferry service is expected to begin on the route this spring, with two new electric-hybrid ships.