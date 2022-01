Six adults are in police custody following a report of shots being fired in a Nanaimo home.

RCMP say it happened around 6:40 this morning, January 17, 2022, in the 300 block of Hillcrest Avenue, off Third Avenue near Wakesiah Avenue.

Multiple officers responded and took six people into custody without incident.

They say the home in question is known to police, and has been secured pending a warrant and search of the premises.

No one was was injured.