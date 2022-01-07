With the storm passed over Nanaimo, school for Nanaimo-Ladysmith students will be back in session today.

School busses will also be running, given the conditions of the roads this morning.

Next week, a majority of students will be back in class to join select students who’ve been attending since the 4th.

Environment Canada is forecasting between 30-50 mm of rain today for parts of the mainland, as well as 70-80 km/h winds by this afternoon. Power outages are expected as gusts slam the region.

Whether that wind and rain will make it to the island is up in the air.